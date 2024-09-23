Hudson Valley Student Killed, 3 Injured In Single-Vehicle Crash

The incident occurred in Sullivan County on Route 17 in Mamakating at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22.

State Police Trooper Steven Nevel confirmed one teenager had been killed and the three others hospitalized.

The student killed, and the passengers attended an Orange County school, according to Superintendent Brian C. Monahan for Minisink Valley Central School District.

"We are deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of one of our students following a car accident," Monahan said. "Our heartfelt condolences are with the student’s family and friends during this very difficult time."

Monahan said counselors will be available at Minisink Valley Central High School on Monday, Sept. 23, to provide additional support for students and staff.

"These services will remain in place for as long as necessary because this tragic news impacts our entire community," Monahan added.

The superintendent said that out of respect for what has happened, all Homecoming activities scheduled for this week, including Spirit Week, the Pep Rally, and the Homecoming Dance, are postponed. The football game scheduled for Friday, Sept. 27, remains scheduled at this time.

State Police offered few details of the crash, saying they are still working on the investigation and details.

The identities of the victim and those injured have not yet been released.

Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said he has spoken to Orange County Legislator Janet Sutherland, Lacey Trimble - Commissioner of Social Services and Mental Health, and Pete Cirigliano - Commissioner of Emergency Services.

"We have our Disaster Mental Health Team standing by to assist," Neuhaus said. "We want parents, students, and faculty to know that 311 is available for non-emergency assistance."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

