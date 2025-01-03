Mostly Cloudy 32°

SHARE

Hudson Valley Raid Nets AR-15, Sawed-Off Shotgun, 1 Charged: Police

An Orange County man is facing felony charges after police seized multiple illegal firearms, including an AR-15 with a defaced serial number, during a raid in the town of Deerpark, authorities announced.

Brian Negrette and the guns seized during the raid.&nbsp;

Brian Negrette and the guns seized during the raid. 

 Photo Credit: Orange County District Attorney's Office
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The City of Port Jervis Police Department, in collaboration with multiple law enforcement agencies, arrested Brian Negrette, age 40, of Huguenot, a hamlet of Deerpark, on Thursday, Jan. 2, on charges of criminal possession of a weapon. He is being held pending arraignment.

According to Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden, the arrest followed an investigation that led to executing a search warrant at a residence in Deerpark.

During the search, agents recovered several illegal firearms, including a .223 caliber semi-automatic AR-15 style assault rifle with a defaced serial number, a semi-automatic 9mm pistol with no serial number, and a sawed-off pistol grip shotgun. Additional firearm components were also seized.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler emphasized the importance of collaboration in combating illegal firearm possession and related crimes. “The illegal possession of guns is the enabling force behind narcotics trafficking and accordant violence in Orange County,” Hoovler said. “I commend the work of the City of Port Jervis Police Department, as well as all of the agencies involved in this investigation.”

Agencies involved in the investigation included the town of Deerpark Police Department, Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Orange County Drug Task Force, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Orange County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group, and the New York State Police Explosive Unit.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE