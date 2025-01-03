Hudson Valley Raid Nets AR-15, Sawed-Off Shotgun, 1 Charged: Police

The City of Port Jervis Police Department, in collaboration with multiple law enforcement agencies, arrested Brian Negrette, age 40, of Huguenot, a hamlet of Deerpark, on Thursday, Jan. 2, on charges of criminal possession of a weapon. He is being held pending arraignment.

According to Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden, the arrest followed an investigation that led to executing a search warrant at a residence in Deerpark.

During the search, agents recovered several illegal firearms, including a .223 caliber semi-automatic AR-15 style assault rifle with a defaced serial number, a semi-automatic 9mm pistol with no serial number, and a sawed-off pistol grip shotgun. Additional firearm components were also seized.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler emphasized the importance of collaboration in combating illegal firearm possession and related crimes. “The illegal possession of guns is the enabling force behind narcotics trafficking and accordant violence in Orange County,” Hoovler said. “I commend the work of the City of Port Jervis Police Department, as well as all of the agencies involved in this investigation.”

Agencies involved in the investigation included the town of Deerpark Police Department, Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Orange County Drug Task Force, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Orange County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group, and the New York State Police Explosive Unit.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.

