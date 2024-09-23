Hudson Valley Pizza Joint Under New Ownership Earning High Marks

Joey's Pizza and Italian is located in Orange County, in Middletown, in a strip mall at 88 Dunning Road, Suite 11.

Pizza fans can choose thin, deep-dish, or Silician pizza. They can also select from a wide variety of toppings, including everything from plain old cheese to baked ziti pie.

The restaurant also offers gluten-free and cauliflower-crust pizzas.

Other menu highlights include a lot of hot and cold subs and wraps and a variety of salads.

Dinner favorites, including meatballs, shrimp scampi, and veal parmigiana, were just a few of the offerings on the menu.

Shawana M. said: "If you live in Middletown you know about Joey's. Their pizza is ALWAYS fresh and one of THE BEST pizza places in Orange County. It's always clean, and really nice staff! I always sit at the same table too. Their pizza is just so good I can't even explain it. I'm not a big crust person but even their crust is good! Sooo doughy!! They make a pretty good salad too and pasta dishes."

The restaurant is also known for its homemade desserts, including fresh zeppoles, so save some room.

The service was rated as friendly and good. The prices are medium, higher on the seafood items; they always have specials, too.

There were many comments on how clean the restaurant is and how good the music is.

They don't serve wine, but you can bring your own bottle.

Take-out and delivery are available. Also, note that if you use a credit card, they charge four percent.

To make an order online, click here. Or call 845-344-0880.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.