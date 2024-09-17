Hudson Valley Man Stabbed Multiple Times During Assault

The incident occurred in Orange County around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, in the town of Wallkill.

According to Wallkill Police Lt. Robert McLymore, officers responded to an assault at 265 Route 211 E. and found a 64-year-old Middletown man.

The man, who has not been identified, was stabbed multiple times and was rushed to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown by the town of Wallkill EMS.

McLymore said Det. John Zonneveld investigated and arrested Ronald Parker, age 58, of Broome County in Binghamton.

Parker was charged with:

Assault

Criminal possession of a weapon second-degree

Criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree

Menacing

He was remanded to the Orange County Jail on a $5,000 cash, $15,000 bond, and $35,000 partially secured bond bail until his next court appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

