Hudson Valley Man Sentenced To State Prison For Burglaries: DA

Ulster County District Attorney Emmanuel Nneji said that on Thursday, Jan. 16, Antoine Scott, 47, of Saugerties, pleaded guilty to burglary and received the maximum sentence from Judge Bryan E. Rounds.

The charges stem from two incidents in July 2024. Around 1 a.m. on Monday, July 1, Scott broke into a barbershop at 594 Broadway and stole hair clippers and DeWalt power tools valued at $1,150, the DA's Office said.

The following day, Scott entered the parking garage of 20 Cedar Street and stole a Stihl-brand powerhead, string trimmer attachment, hedge trimmer attachment, leaf blower, and Green Works power washer, with a combined value of $2,164.

Following a thorough investigation, which included reviewing video surveillance footage, the Kingston Police Department arrested Scott on Friday, July 26, 2024.

He later gave a full confession, Nneji said.

Scott, a lifelong resident of Ulster County, has a long history of criminal activity, including 30 misdemeanor convictions and five prior felony convictions dating back to 1998.

“This defendant has been given numerous opportunities for rehabilitation, but it seems he feels immune to our laws and the community's rights," the DA said. “In these most recent crimes, he preyed on a local small business and a residential building that serves the elderly and working families in Kingston. For 26 years, he has not relented. The people of Ulster County and our criminal justice apparatus need a break from him.”

