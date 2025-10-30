Hudson Valley Man Pulls Girl Into Classroom, Sexually Assaults Her: Here's His Sentence

Yonkers resident Cesar Ortega Licona, 45, was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 28, to five years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for the incident, which happened in December 2024, Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark said.

Prosecutors said the incident occurred in December 2024 at a Bronx public school where Licona was employed. While working as a janitor, he forcefully pulled the 8-year-old victim into an empty classroom and sexually assaulted her. She then ran from the classroom while screaming for help, prosecutors added.

A teacher contacted authorities soon after the incident.

Investigators later identified Licona as the suspect through forensic evidence. He pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual abuse in early September.

"The defendant grabbed a little girl and abused her, in what should be a haven for children," Clark said in a statement, adding, "He will spend five years in prison and register as a sex offender for violating a child."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.