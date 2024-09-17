Hudson Valley Man Charged With Smothering His 17-Year-Old Sister To Death

Dutchess County resident Mark Dedaj, of the village of Millbrook, was charged on Tuesday, Sept. 17, with the murder of Maureen Nelson-Lanzi, said Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi.

The district attorney's office said the incident occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 58 Harts Village Road in the village of Millbrook.

Dedaj is charged with intentionally killing Nelson-Lanzo by smothering her to death in their residence, Parisi said.

The New York State Police investigated the case.

"This case is a heartbreaking and tragic example of violence within a family," said Parisi said. "As we move forward with prosecuting this crime, our focus is on seeking justice for the victim and supporting her surviving loved ones."

Dedaji was remanded without bail to the Dutchess County Jail until his next court date on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

