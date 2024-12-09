Fair 37°

Hudson Valley Man Charged With Extortion After Digital Scheme Nets $22,000

A Hudson Valley man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly extorting $22,000 by masquerading as a teenager online and then threatening a local victim with accusations of possessing child pornography.

 Photo Credit: New York State Police
Ian D. Buckley Jr., age 25, of Poughkeepsie, was charged on Wednesday, Dec. 4, following an investigation by New York State Police.

Trooper AJ Hicks said the investigation determined that  Buckley, using an alias, engaged in a digital conversation with the victim in which the two exchanged explicit images before meeting in person. 

Buckley then informed the victim he was the father of the alias previously used, and the images he sent were that of a young teenager. Buckley then threatened to report the victim for possession of child pornography unless he paid in cash.

The incident was reported to the police, and Buckley was arrested for grand larceny, grand larceny by extortion, forgery, and criminal impersonation, Hicks said.

Buckley was arraigned before the town of Milan Court and released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear before the town of Hyde Park Court on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

