Hudson Valley Judge Resigns After Making Sexual Innuendos, Remarks: Officials

Peekskill City Court Judge Reginald J. Johnson announced that he would resign from his position effective on Monday, Sept. 30 following formal charges filed against him by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct, the organization announced on Friday, Sept. 20.

According to the commission, in August 2024, Johnson was served with a formal written complaint that accused him of:

Dismissing 11 traffic tickets based on personal relationships with the defendants or those close to them;

Addressing sexual innuendos and other inappropriate remarks to court staff and attorneys at least two times;

Touching or caressing his co-judge's arm without her invitation or permission, in addition to saying offensive things to her;

Berating and screaming at court staff;

Engaging in unauthorized communication with a government official regarding a pending criminal matter without all parties present.

In addition to resigning, Johnson agreed never to try returning to the position.

Commission Administrator Robert Tembeckjian condemned Johnson's alleged conduct:

"The responsibility to decide cases impartially and on the merits is corrupted whenever a judge fixes traffic cases on behalf of friends or family. The harmony and decorum of the courthouse is undermined whenever a judge mistreats colleagues, attorneys, and court staff," Tembeckjian said.

He continued, "One who repeatedly does all this and more does not belong on the bench.”

Johnson has served as a Peekskill City Court Judge since 2014. His current term would have expired on Dec. 31, 2033.

He was the first African-American judge in Peekskill's history.

