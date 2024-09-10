Hudson Valley Driver Rams Several Police Cars During Pursuit, Police Say

The incident occurred in Orange County on Sunday, Sept. 8 in Chester.

According to Chester Police Chief Daniel Doellinger, two officers, including K9 Lou, were in a marked patrol vehicle stopped at a red traffic signal on Kings Highway when a motorcycle rear-ended the vehicle.

The motorcyclist then left the scene. The officer attempted to stop the motorcycle, but the driver sped away, and a vehicle pursuit continued through the Village of Chester. The motorcyclist struck additional village police cars and then entered the Town of Goshen, Doellinger said.

The motorcycle driver, identified as Daniel O'Keefe of Monroe, then drove into a wooded area, which opened into a field.

After a brief search, an Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy located O'Keefe on Laurel Court, and the motorcycle was later found in a nearby wooded area, Doellinger said.

O’Keefe was charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer, criminal mischief, and various vehicle violations.

He was released on an appearance ticket for town court.

