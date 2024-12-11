Light Rain Fog/Mist 58°

Hudson Valley Company Hits Jackpot with $7 Million Cash4Life Win

Consultant Jidderbug, a Putnam County-based liability company, has struck it rich, claiming a life-changing $1,000-a-day-for-life top prize in the Cash4Life lottery game.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Dylan Nolte
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

New York Lottery officials said the company, located in Garrison, clinched the Cash4Life game's grand prize in the Sunday, August 18 drawing.

The win guarantees a minimum payout of $7 million, but lottery officials said the company opted for a lump sum and received $4,557,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at Smokes 4 Less in Orange County in Newburgh, sparking curiosity about whether the prize would be shared among employees or claimed by a single winner.

The winning numbers were 8-9-21-44-53 and Cash Ball 4.

