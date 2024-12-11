Hudson Valley Company Hits Jackpot with $7 Million Cash4Life Win

New York Lottery officials said the company, located in Garrison, clinched the Cash4Life game's grand prize in the Sunday, August 18 drawing.

The win guarantees a minimum payout of $7 million, but lottery officials said the company opted for a lump sum and received $4,557,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at Smokes 4 Less in Orange County in Newburgh, sparking curiosity about whether the prize would be shared among employees or claimed by a single winner.

The winning numbers were 8-9-21-44-53 and Cash Ball 4.

