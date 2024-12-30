Behind The Glitter: NY Company Creates Tiles For Iconic Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Drop

As 2025 begins, Gillinder Glass, a Port Jervis-based company with a history spanning over 160 years, celebrates its role in one of the world’s most famous traditions: the Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball drop.

In September, Jamestown, the owners of One Times Square, selected the company to design and manufacture 2,688 unique triangular glass tiles for the six-ton ball. The dazzling sphere, featuring 32,256 LED lights, captivates millions of viewers worldwide each year.

“As a company with a legacy spanning over 160 years, it’s an honor to showcase true American craftsmanship on such a prominent stage,” said Jim Jones, president and CEO of Gillinder Glass.

The project required Gillinder Glass to develop three distinct tile designs. Production began in late November, leaving just weeks to complete the intricate tiles that adorn the sparkling centerpiece of the New Year’s celebration.

Christina Jansure, vice president of sales and marketing, said the company was initially selected to present options for the 2026 ball, but after visiting the company, Jamestown was so impressed that they decided to change the 2025 ball with Gillinder's designs.

Gillinder Glass has long been recognized for its craftsmanship. It contributes to prestigious institutions such as the Museum of American Glass, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, and the Library of Congress.

With its work soon lighting up Times Square, the company is thrilled to continue to cement its legacy as a cornerstone of American glassmaking.

