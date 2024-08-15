Hudson Valley Caregiver Steals $164K From Elderly Victim, DA Says

Dutchess County resident Sabrina Aboshanab, age 33, of Wappingers Falls, was sentenced on Wednesday, Aug. 14, and ordered to pay $164,332.26 in restitution, said Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi.

Aboshanab became acquainted with the victim around 2017 and eventually moved into his home, where she lived rent-free in exchange for agreeing to act as a caregiver for the 81-year-old, who had no relatives to assist him, court documents show.

In 2022, when the victim was admitted to a nursing home due to his declining health, he reported to police that his bank account had been essentially depleted by Aboshanab, the DA's Office said.

Aboshanab was arrested by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office in 2022 and released while the case was pending. After her arrest, Aboshanab continued to steal from the victim’s account, using his personal information to transfer money to herself with online and app-based services such as Apple Pay.

“Stealing from the elderly, particularly when entrusted with their care, is a betrayal of the highest order," said Parisi. "It not only violates the law but also undermines the trust and respect that should be afforded to our most vulnerable citizens."

The investigation later revealed that, between December 2017 and April of 2023, Aboshanab exploited her access to the victim’s home, personal identifying information, bank account, and banking information to divert $164,332.26 of the victim’s funds to herself, the DA's Office said.

She entered pleas to two counts of grand larceny in June.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.