Hudson Valley Anesthesiologist Admits Drugging, Sexually Assaulting Victim

Putnam County resident Paul Giacopelli of Southeast, who worked as chief anesthesiologist at Putnam County Hospital in Carmel, pleaded guilty to charges connected to his sexual abuse on Wednesday, Aug. 21, the Putnam County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday, Aug. 22.

According to the DA's Office, an investigation revealed that Giacopelli used a chemical to render his victim unconscious. He then sexually abused her.

Giacopelli's confession follows a "painstaking investigation" conducted by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the DA's Office. He pleaded guilty to the charges of first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree assault.

According to the DA's Office, the victim's cooperation and willingness to testify in court resulted in Giacopelli's guilty plea. In a statement, Putnam District Attorney Robert Tendy praised her bravery:

"I’m very proud of the work of the Sheriff’s Department and ADA Lynch; but I’m mostly proud of the victim’s courage in going through this process which led to the defendant’s arrest and conviction," Tendy said.

When he is sentenced on Wednesday, Nov. 20, Giacopelli faces four years in state prison with post-release supervision for up to a decade. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

