Hudson Valley 21-Year-Old Accused Of Violating Protection Order For Second Time In Month

A man is facing charges after allegedly violating an order of protection while incarcerated for the second time in the span of a month, authorities said.

Photo Credit: Dutchess County Drug Task Force
Joe Lombardi
The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reported that Brandon Mima, age 21, of Beacon, currently held at the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center, is accused of contacting two individuals protected by the order via telephone. He was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and charged with:

  • Aggravated family offense, a felony,
  • Criminal contempt in the second degree, a misdemeanor, 
  • Obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree, a misdemeanor.

In a separate incident in mid October, Mima was also accused of violating an order of protection by contacting a party via telephone and video.

Mima remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in City of Poughkeepsie Court on Thursday, Dec. 5, for arraignment.

