HS Teacher Arrested In Child Porn Case In Hudson Valley

The teacher arrested works at Liberty High School, according to the Liberty Central School District, which said it was made aware of the arrest on Monday evening.

The charges involve sharing child-related pornographic content on social media, district officials said.

The district said it was first made aware of the investigation on Thursday, April 22. At that time, the teacher was placed on immediate paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Officials said they do not believe any Liberty students are involved in the case.

Counselors have been made available to support students, and the district is fully cooperating with law enforcement.

“We remind our students if they see or experience anything suspicious to report it to a trusted adult or through our Anonymous Alerts portal," said Superintendent Patrick Sullivan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police in Liberty at 845-344-5300.

More information, including the teacher's name, was not immediately available. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

