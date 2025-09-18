HS Senior Shot By Federal Agent In Pennsylvania: Reports (Developing)

Police responded to the shooting on Waugaman Street at the Linmar Terrace apartment complex in Aliquippa (Beaver County) shortly after 6:20 p.m., emergency dispatchers told WTAE. A medical helicopter transported the victim to a hospital, though their current condition has not been released.

Investigators confirmed that one person was flown from the scene after being shot by a federal agent, WPXI reported. Sources told the station that the victim is a high school senior and is in critical condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

