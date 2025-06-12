HS Senior Critically Injured Just Days Before Graduation In Hudson Valley Crash

Colton Sonner, age 18, suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash, which happened earlier this week in Pleasant Valley, and is currently on a ventilator in the ICU, according to a GoFundMe campaign organized to assist with his medical and living expenses.

A senior preparing to graduate from high school on Friday, June 20, Sonner is known for his athleticism and love of sports. He also works as a cook at The Iron Furnace in Verbank since it opened, according to the owners.

However, the crash has sadly put both his health and his future plans on hold.

"This accident has put his future plans on hold and created a lot of uncertainty for him and those who care about him," the fundraiser's organizers wrote.

Sonner's father, Chris, also wrote on social media that the crash has created a "very scary situation."

Sonner lives with his older brother, who has had to take time off work to stay by his side during his hospitalization. With Sonner unable to work and both brothers facing ongoing expenses, the accident has created a heavy financial burden, the fundraiser says.

The GoFundMe, launched earlier this month with a goal of $10,000, has now raised $17,805 as of Thursday, June 12, surpassing its goal in just days thanks to dozens of contributions from friends, neighbors, and community members.

Organizers say all funds will go toward Colton’s medical care, rent, and utilities to help ease the family’s stress as he continues his fight to recover.

Those wishing to contribute can do so by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.