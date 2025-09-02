Howard Stern Delays Big 'Reveal' As SiriusXM Future Remains Unclear

Stern, 71, was expected to address the fate of his 19-year run at SiriusXM on Tuesday, Sept. 2. Instead, The Howard Stern Show announced on Facebook that Stern will now speak on Monday, Sept. 8.

The delay came after weeks of promos promising answers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"The tabloids have spoken: Howard Stern fired, canceled, is it really 'Bye-Bye Booey?'" one commercial said. "Chaos is swirling at The Howard Stern Show. Did staffers talk to the press? Are writers withholding their best jokes? Nobody knows what's going on or who to trust. Now we can reveal all the questions will be answered, all the truths will be told by the one man truly on the inside."

Stern's contract with SiriusXM — reportedly worth $500 million — is set to expire at the end of 2025. Reports have suggested a dramatic drop in his listenership, from 20 million at his peak to just 125,000 daily.

This is not the first time Stern's future with SiriusXM has been in doubt. The Long Island native and Boston University graduate has always managed to reach a deal in the past, keeping his iconic shock-jock show on the satellite radio provider.

President Donald Trump, who made several sexual remarks about his daughter Ivanka on the show in the 2000s, claimed that Stern's opposition to Trump has hurt his ratings.

"When he endorsed Hillary Clinton, he lost his audience," Trump said in August. "Give me a break. He went down when he endorsed Hillary Clinton."

The Howard Stern Show was nationally syndicated from 1986 to 2005, before Sirius acquired the rights to the controversial program.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.