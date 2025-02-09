How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Accumulation Totals From Rockland County

Location Amount Time/Date Provider
New York
Westchester County
1 N Eastchester 4.8 inches 0810 AM 02/09 Public
Mamaroneck 4.8 inches 0630 AM 02/09 Public
1 SSE Port Chester 4.6 inches 0715 AM 02/09 Public
1 ESE Hartsdale 4.5 inches 1000 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter
2 N Mamaroneck 4.5 inches 0600 AM 02/09 Public
1 E Pelham Manor 4.2 inches 0715 AM 02/09 Public
Armonk 4.0 inches 0800 AM 02/09 COCORAHS
Croton-on-Hudson 4.0 inches 0930 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter
Peekskill 4.0 inches 0800 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter
2 NNE White Plains 4.0 inches 0700 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter
Shrub Oak 3.8 inches 0630 AM 02/09 COOP
South Salem 3.8 inches 0747 AM 02/09 COCORAHS
Peekskill 2.8 NNE 3.7 inches 0700 AM 02/09 COCORAHS
Ossining 3.5 inches 1215 AM 02/09 Public
2 NW Woodlawn 3.2 inches 0830 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter
Orange County
Washingtonville 4.1 inches 0600 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter
Chester 3.9 inches 0825 AM 02/09 Public
Cornwall On Hudson 3.9 inches 0700 AM 02/09 COCORAHS
2 E Highland Mills 3.9 inches 0930 AM 02/09
4 SSE Chester 3.8 inches 0700 AM 02/09 COCORAHS
1 WNW Monroe 3.8 inches 0700 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter
Warwick 3.1 inches 0700 AM 02/09 COCORAHS
2 SSW Harriman 3.0 inches 0700 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter
Greenwood Lake 2.8 inches 0800 AM 02/09 COCORAHS
Port Jervis 2.6 inches 0630 AM 02/09 COCORAHS
Putnam County
Nelsonville 0.3 S 3.5 inches 0700 AM 02/09 COCORAHS
Cold Spring 3.0 inches 0700 AM 02/09 COCORAHS
Rockland County
Stony Point 3.9 inches 0700 AM 02/09 COCORAHS
New City 3.5 inches 0700 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter
Spring Valley 1.7 SSW 3.2 inches 0830 AM 02/09 COCORAHS
Long Island
Nassau County
Muttontown 5.1 inches 1250 AM 02/09 Public
Jericho 4.9 inches 1200 AM 02/09 Public
Syosset 4.0 inches 1230 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter
Manhasset Hills 3.9 inches 1200 AM 02/09 Public
Westbury 3.8 inches 1045 PM 02/08 Public
Floral Park 3.7 inches 1200 AM 02/09 Public
Farmingdale 3.5 inches 1045 PM 02/08 Public
Plainview 3.5 inches 1050 PM 02/08 Public
1 WSW Plainview 3.5 inches 1051 PM 02/08 Public
Hicksville 3.5 inches 1130 PM 02/08 Public
Sea Cliff 3.1 inches 1133 PM 02/08 Public
Bellmore 3.0 inches 1115 PM 02/08 Public
Bethpage 2.8 inches 1050 PM 02/08 Public
Merrick 2.8 inches 0115 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter
Suffolk County
Commack 4.8 inches 1215 AM 02/09 Public
Hampton Bays 4.8 inches 0150 AM 02/09 Public
Centereach 4.5 inches 1205 AM 02/09 NWS Employee
Yaphank 4.5 inches 1115 PM 02/08 Public
North Patchogue 4.5 inches 0105 AM 02/09 Public
Stony Brook 4.5 inches 0130 AM 02/09 Public
Upton 4.4 inches 0100 AM 02/09 Official NWS Obs
Ronkonkoma 4.3 inches 1230 AM 02/09 Public
Miller Place 4.2 inches 1150 AM 02/08 Public
Islip Airport 4.0 inches 1200 AM 02/09 ASOS
1 WSW Commack 4.0 inches 1200 AM 02/09 Broadcast Media
1 N Center Moriches 4.0 inches 1105 PM 02/08 Cocorahs
Islip Terrace 4.0 inches 1200 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter
Deer Park 3.8 inches 1240 AM 02/09 Public
Sayville 3.5 inches 1055 PM 02/08 Public
Patchogue 3.4 inches 1115 PM 02/08 NWS Employee
Babylon 3.3 inches 1030 PM 02/08 Public
Hampton Bays 3.3 inches 1050 PM 02/08 Public
Smithtown 3.2 inches 0945 PM 02/08 Public
Amityville 3.0 inches 1041 PM 02/08 Trained Spotter
Manorville 2.9 inches 1024 PM 02/08 Public
East Islip 2.5 inches 1045 PM 02/08 Public
New York City
Bronx County
1 ENE Fordham 4.6 inches 1215 AM 02/09 Public
1 NW Fordham 2.7 inches 1029 PM 02/08 Public
Kings County (Brooklyn)
1 WNW Crown Heights 3.0 inches 1200 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter
Sheepshead Bay 3.0 inches 1230 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter
Midwood 2.8 inches 1200 AM 02/09 Broadcast Media
New York (Manhattan) County
New York 3.1 inches 0100 AM 02/09 Official NWS Obs
Queens County
NYC/La Guardia 3.6 inches 0100 AM 02/09 Official NWS Obs
NYC/JFK Airport 3.1 inches 0100 AM 02/09 Official NWS Obs
Bellerose 3.1 inches 1225 AM 02/09 Public
Richmond County (State Island)
Dongan Hills 2.2 inches 1250 AM 02/09 Public
