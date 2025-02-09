Mostly Cloudy 32°

How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Accumulation Totals From Rockland County

Here's a look at snowfall accumulation totals from throughout the region released by the National Weather Service for the storm that moved through Saturday night, Feb. 8 into Sunday, Feb. 9.


Location Amount Time/Date Provider

New York

Westchester County

1 N Eastchester 4.8 inches 0810 AM 02/09 Public

Mamaroneck 4.8 inches 0630 AM 02/09 Public

1 SSE Port Chester 4.6 inches 0715 AM 02/09 Public

1 ESE Hartsdale 4.5 inches 1000 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter

2 N Mamaroneck 4.5 inches 0600 AM 02/09 Public

1 E Pelham Manor 4.2 inches 0715 AM 02/09 Public

Armonk 4.0 inches 0800 AM 02/09 COCORAHS

Croton-on-Hudson 4.0 inches 0930 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter

Peekskill 4.0 inches 0800 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter

2 NNE White Plains 4.0 inches 0700 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter

Shrub Oak 3.8 inches 0630 AM 02/09 COOP

South Salem 3.8 inches 0747 AM 02/09 COCORAHS

Peekskill 2.8 NNE 3.7 inches 0700 AM 02/09 COCORAHS

Ossining 3.5 inches 1215 AM 02/09 Public

2 NW Woodlawn 3.2 inches 0830 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter

Orange County

Washingtonville 4.1 inches 0600 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter

Chester 3.9 inches 0825 AM 02/09 Public

Cornwall On Hudson 3.9 inches 0700 AM 02/09 COCORAHS

2 E Highland Mills 3.9 inches 0930 AM 02/09

4 SSE Chester 3.8 inches 0700 AM 02/09 COCORAHS

1 WNW Monroe 3.8 inches 0700 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter

Warwick 3.1 inches 0700 AM 02/09 COCORAHS

2 SSW Harriman 3.0 inches 0700 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter

Greenwood Lake 2.8 inches 0800 AM 02/09 COCORAHS

Port Jervis 2.6 inches 0630 AM 02/09 COCORAHS

Putnam County

Nelsonville 0.3 S 3.5 inches 0700 AM 02/09 COCORAHS

Cold Spring 3.0 inches 0700 AM 02/09 COCORAHS

Rockland County

Stony Point 3.9 inches 0700 AM 02/09 COCORAHS

New City 3.5 inches 0700 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter

Spring Valley 1.7 SSW 3.2 inches 0830 AM 02/09 COCORAHS

Long Island

Nassau County

Muttontown 5.1 inches 1250 AM 02/09 Public

Jericho 4.9 inches 1200 AM 02/09 Public

Syosset 4.0 inches 1230 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter

Manhasset Hills 3.9 inches 1200 AM 02/09 Public

Westbury 3.8 inches 1045 PM 02/08 Public

Floral Park 3.7 inches 1200 AM 02/09 Public

Farmingdale 3.5 inches 1045 PM 02/08 Public

Plainview 3.5 inches 1050 PM 02/08 Public

1 WSW Plainview 3.5 inches 1051 PM 02/08 Public

Hicksville 3.5 inches 1130 PM 02/08 Public

Sea Cliff 3.1 inches 1133 PM 02/08 Public

Bellmore 3.0 inches 1115 PM 02/08 Public

Bethpage 2.8 inches 1050 PM 02/08 Public

Merrick 2.8 inches 0115 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter

Suffolk County

Commack 4.8 inches 1215 AM 02/09 Public

Hampton Bays 4.8 inches 0150 AM 02/09 Public

Centereach 4.5 inches 1205 AM 02/09 NWS Employee

Yaphank 4.5 inches 1115 PM 02/08 Public

North Patchogue 4.5 inches 0105 AM 02/09 Public

Stony Brook 4.5 inches 0130 AM 02/09 Public

Upton 4.4 inches 0100 AM 02/09 Official NWS Obs

Ronkonkoma 4.3 inches 1230 AM 02/09 Public

Miller Place 4.2 inches 1150 AM 02/08 Public

Islip Airport 4.0 inches 1200 AM 02/09 ASOS

1 WSW Commack 4.0 inches 1200 AM 02/09 Broadcast Media

1 N Center Moriches 4.0 inches 1105 PM 02/08 Cocorahs

Islip Terrace 4.0 inches 1200 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter

Deer Park 3.8 inches 1240 AM 02/09 Public

Sayville 3.5 inches 1055 PM 02/08 Public

Patchogue 3.4 inches 1115 PM 02/08 NWS Employee

Babylon 3.3 inches 1030 PM 02/08 Public

Hampton Bays 3.3 inches 1050 PM 02/08 Public

Smithtown 3.2 inches 0945 PM 02/08 Public

Amityville 3.0 inches 1041 PM 02/08 Trained Spotter

Manorville 2.9 inches 1024 PM 02/08 Public

East Islip 2.5 inches 1045 PM 02/08 Public

New York City

Bronx County

1 ENE Fordham 4.6 inches 1215 AM 02/09 Public

1 NW Fordham 2.7 inches 1029 PM 02/08 Public

Kings County (Brooklyn)

1 WNW Crown Heights 3.0 inches 1200 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter

Sheepshead Bay 3.0 inches 1230 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter

Midwood 2.8 inches 1200 AM 02/09 Broadcast Media

New York (Manhattan) County

New York 3.1 inches 0100 AM 02/09 Official NWS Obs

Queens County

NYC/La Guardia 3.6 inches 0100 AM 02/09 Official NWS Obs

NYC/JFK Airport 3.1 inches 0100 AM 02/09 Official NWS Obs

Bellerose 3.1 inches 1225 AM 02/09 Public

Richmond County (State Island)

Dongan Hills 2.2 inches 1250 AM 02/09 Public

