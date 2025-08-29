How Many Days Does Full-Time Work Really Take? Poll Has Answers

The national survey of 2,000 employed adults, conducted by Talker Research, found that 69 percent of respondents believe they could complete their full-time workload in just 32 hours.

The findings arrive just ahead of Labor Day, as conversations about the future of work continue across generations.

The survey showed generational differences in support for a four-day work week. Millennials were most enthusiastic at 75 percent, with Gen Z and Gen X both at 70 percent. Among working baby boomers, support dropped to 48 percent.

When asked which day they would prefer off, a majority chose Friday (55 percent), followed by Monday (24 percent).

For many, the appeal may be tied to current workloads: 52 percent of employed respondents said they are working harder than one year ago, while 38 percent reported feeling overworked.

The survey also found that 18 percent of workers are logging extra hours every day, while 41 percent said they regularly exceed their scheduled hours several times a week.

And despite the holiday, one-third of employed Americans said they expect to work on Labor Day, with younger workers most likely to be on duty.

Forty-three percent of Gen Z respondents said they would be working the holiday shift, compared with smaller shares of older generations.

Talker Research said the survey highlights both the growing appeal of flexible schedules and the reality that many workers are still pushing beyond traditional hours.

