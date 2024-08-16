Hours-Long Route 9W Closure In Rockland Set For Roadwork: Here's When, Where

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists in Rockland County to expect the roadway to close in both directions between County Route 28 (Old Mountain Road) and Shadyside Avenue in the Town of Orangetown on Saturday, Aug. 17, between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The closure is "to facilitate maintenance activities, weather permitting," the DOT said.

Motorists should anticipate delays and follow the posted detour.

Local residents will be able to access their properties.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.