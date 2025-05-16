Hotel Crack Lab: Feds Nab Man After Fire Leads To Drug Bust At Hudson Valley Marriott (Update)

Pedro Marte, age 47, of New York City, was presented in White Plains federal court and charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, including cocaine and fentanyl, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Thursday, May 15.

Federal prosecutors say Marte used a room at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 35 LeCount Pl. in the Westchester County city of New Rochelle as a makeshift drug lab, endangering hotel guests and staff.

The case began on the night of Sunday, April 6, when emergency crews responded to a fire on the 7th floor of the hotel. Though the building’s sprinkler system contained the blaze, it caused widespread water damage to at least 27 rooms, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Inside the room where the fire originated, police and fire officials said they found evidence of a significant blaze, as well as equipment used to convert powder cocaine into crack cocaine, including drug manufacturing tools and paraphernalia.

Marte was quickly identified as the room’s occupant after checking into a Queens hospital with burns to his arm, torso, and foot. He was placed under arrest and later remanded to Westchester County Jail, where he received medical treatment, according to authorities.

As the investigation expanded, authorities executed a search warrant at a storage facility in New Rochelle linked to Marte. There, they said they found:

Approximately 3 kilograms of cocaine;

12.2 grams of fentanyl;

A five-foot kilo press;

Kilo stamps;

Cutting agents, packaging materials, acetone, scales, and other distribution tools.

According to DEA Special Agent Frank A. Tarentino, Marte’s setup was “reckless and unconscionable,” putting hotel guests at serious risk.

"We are thankful to our law enforcement partners and our first responders for their quick actions. Without their immediate response, the results could have been catastrophic," Tarentino continued.

If convicted, Marte faces a mandatory minimum of five years in federal prison and up to 40 years for the cocaine-related charge, and up to 20 years for the fentanyl charge.

