Horse Dies In Hudson Valley From Rare Brain Disease Spread By Mosquitoes

The Orange County Department of Health (OCDOH) reports a horse in the town of Newburgh died late last week of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

The diagnosis was confirmed in test results released by the New York State Department of Health. Officials said the horse had not been vaccinated for EEE and did not travel outside the County.

EEE is an extremely rare but serious and often fatal infection spread by mosquitoes. It can infect people and horses.

It causes encephalitis or inflammation of the brain. Symptoms of the EEE virus typically appear 4–10 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

The EEE virus is only spread through the bite of an infected mosquito and is not spread person-to-person, people to animals, or animals to people. It is possible that some people who are infected with the EEE virus will not develop any symptoms.

“In Orange County, equestrian sports and activities have become extremely popular with residents and visitors, so keeping our horses and the people who interact with them safely and healthy is a priority,” said Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus. “I encourage all residents to follow our Health Department’s recommendations to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.”

People over 50 and younger than age 15 are at greatest risk for severe cases of EEE virus infection, which begin with the sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills, and vomiting, which may progress into confusion, seizures, and coma.

Approximately one-third of patients who develop the EEE virus will die, and many who survive have mild to severe brain damage.

Insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, or the oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective. Be sure to read the label for repellents and follow package instructions.

For more mosquito prevention or protection information, call the Orange County Department of Health at 845-291-2332 or visit www.orangecountygov.com/health.

