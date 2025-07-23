Home Intruder Tried Stabbing Residents In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Emergency crews in Ulster County responded to an Ellenville residence on Mill Street for an armed home invasion at around 5:45 a.m Tuesday, July 22, according to Ellenville Police.

Residents told arriving officers that a man armed with a knife had climbed up onto a small porch and removed a security camera before smashing out a window to get inside.

As the man was trying to get inside, he was confronted by occupants and began to stab at them through the window, police said. He fled the home when someone called 911.

A short time later, officers located Brian Ventura, 27, of Ellenville, while canvassing the area. While interviewing him, they recovered a large knife and a security camera that had been removed from a window, police said.

Ventura was arrested on suspicion of burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, and possession of stolen property.

He was remanded to the Ulster County jail.

