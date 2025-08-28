Home Health Aide Who Forced Rockland Man To Write $18K In Checks At Knifepoint Learns Fate

Delores Anderson, 60, was sentenced Wednesday, Aug. 27, to five to 15 years in state prison on each of five counts of second-degree grand larceny. The terms will run concurrently, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II said on Wednesday.

A jury convicted Anderson in May after a one-week trial, finding her guilty of coercing a 78-year-old man in Pearl River into handing over nearly $19,000 by threatening him with a kitchen knife.

According to prosecutors, Anderson was employed as the man’s live-in aide from December 2022 through August 2023.

On May 5, 2023, Anderson threatened the victim inside his home with a knife and forced him to write two checks payable to her, each for $4,082. Just months later, on July 25, 2023, she escalated her threats by pressing the knife against his stomach, demanding more money. The terrified victim wrote out three additional checks—two for $3,603 and one for $3,602.

Anderson deposited all five checks and withdrew a total of $18,972 for her own use.

As part of her sentence, Anderson was also ordered to pay restitution to the victim.

"The defendant abused her position of trust to exploit and terrorize a vulnerable elderly man for her own financial gain," Walsh said in a statement on Wednesday, adding, "Today’s sentence ensures that she is held accountable for her crimes."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.