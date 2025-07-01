Hochul Leads '26 Governor’s Race Against GOP Challengers, But Fails To Hit 50%, Poll Shows

Poll If the New York governor’s election were held today, who would you support? Kathy Hochul (D) Elise Stefanik (R) Mike Lawler (R) Bruce Blakeman (R) Antonio Delgado (D) Ritchie Torres (D) I'm undecided Submit Vote View Results Current Results If the New York governor’s election were held today, who would you support? Kathy Hochul (D) 40%

Hochul leads Rep. Elise Stefanik by 23 points, 47 to 24%, Rep. Mike Lawler by 20 points, 44 to 24%, and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman by 25 points, 44 to 19%, according to a Siena College poll released Tuesday, July 1.

However, she’s still falling short of the 50% mark in every matchup, and more than a quarter of voters remain undecided, pollsters found.

“While the early leads seem large, Hochul is not hitting the ‘magic’ 51% mark against any of these opponents, and in each matchup, between a quarter and a third of voters wasn’t able to choose between the two candidates,” said Siena College Research Institute Director Don Levy.

While Hochul leads by 50 to 60 points among Democrats, she trails by up to 40 points with Republicans and holds smaller leads with independents, between 7 and 14 points., the poll found.

Still, Hochul’s re-elect numbers remain low: only 37% of voters say they’re prepared to re-elect her, while 55% prefer “someone else.”

In a potential Democratic primary, 49% of Democrats back Hochul, compared to 12% for Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado and 10% for Rep. Ritchie Torres. On the GOP side, Stefanik leads with 35%, followed by Lawler at 18%, and Blakeman at 7% — with about 40% of Republicans still undecided.

Strong Support for Recent Legislation

Voters showed strong support for several recently passed state bills:

Medical Aid in Dying: Supported 54%-28%, including majority support from Democrats, Republicans, and independents alike.

AI Disclosure by State Agencies: Two-thirds of voters approve.

Prison Surveillance & Utility Advocate: Broad bipartisan support.

AG Lawsuits for Unfair Practices: Backed by a strong majority.

Other Findings

Congestion Pricing: 44% want to eliminate Manhattan’s congestion tolling plan, up from 41% in May. Downstate suburban voters oppose it 58%-29%, while a plurality of NYC voters still support it.

State Direction: 50% say New York is headed in the wrong direction, compared to 37% who say it’s on the right track — a drop in optimism from May’s narrower 46-43 split.

Legislative Favorability: Both chambers hold positive ratings — 44%-35% for the Assembly, and 45%-37% for the Senate.

Methodology

The Siena College Poll was conducted June 23–26, among 800 New York State registered voters, with a margin of error of ±4.3 percentage points.

