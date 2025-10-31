Hochul Declares State Of Emergency As 3M New Yorkers Face SNAP Cuts

The move comes amid an ongoing federal funding standoff, with the Trump administration refusing to release billions in emergency contingency funds that would prevent Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) cuts affecting roughly 3 million New Yorkers.

In response, Hochul said the state is “stepping up” to protect families from hunger by allocating $65 million in emergency funds for food banks, pantries, and community food programs across New York. The funding is expected to provide approximately 40 million meals statewide.

“The Trump administration is cutting food assistance off for three million New Yorkers, leaving our state to face an unprecedented public health crisis,” Hochul said. “Unlike Washington Republicans, I won’t sit idly by as families struggle to put food on the table.”

The governor’s emergency declaration allows her to take additional measures as needed to address the crisis.

Breakdown Of State Funding

$40 million will go toward the Hunger Prevention and Nutrition Assistance Program (HPNAP), which partners with more than 2,700 emergency food providers across the state, including pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters.

$25 million will support Nourish NY, which connects New York farmers and producers with food relief organizations to distribute surplus goods like milk, apples, and cheese to families in need.

In addition, SUNY Empire State Service Corps and SUNY Corps members will be deployed to food banks and pantries statewide to assist with increased demand.

These members, many of whom already help students complete SNAP applications and work at local food pantries, will be allowed to expand their hours and fill short-term crisis response positions.

Broader Context

Hochul’s announcement follows a lawsuit filed Tuesday by New York and 24 other states against the Trump administration, demanding the release of federal SNAP contingency funds. The governor also joined a coalition of 20 other governors urging the administration to reverse course.

Earlier this week, Hochul expedited $41 million in state funding for emergency food assistance — bringing the total to $106 million allocated this week alone to fight food insecurity.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald warned that the loss of federal food assistance “will have devastating consequences for families already struggling to make ends meet.” He added that access to nutritious food “affects everything from childhood development to chronic disease prevention.”

Residents in need of assistance can visit the New York governor's website to find nearby food banks, pantries, and nutrition resources.

