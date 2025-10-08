Hit-Run Injures Mother, Infant In NY: Driver, 28, Arrested, Police Say

Orville M. Gor-Ondiek, age 28, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 6, following an investigation into the Saturday, Sept. 27, crash on Main Street in Poughkeepsie, the city's police department said on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Police said Gor-Ondiek was behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck an adult female and an infant before fleeing the scene. Both victims sustained injuries, though police did not specify the extent of those injuries.

After an investigation, Gor-Ondiek was charged with second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment, along with other misdemeanors and traffic violations, according to police.

He was processed at police headquarters and later remanded to the Dutchess County Jail following his arraignment.

