Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Nominations concluded. Finalists are being selected. Sign up for alerts to stay updated.
Light Rain Fog/Mist 65°

SHARE

Hit-Run Injures Mother, Infant In NY: Driver, 28, Arrested, Police Say

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman and her 3-month-old child in Dutchess County last month, police announced. 

City of Poughkeepsie Police

City of Poughkeepsie Police

Photo Credit: City of Poughkeepsie Police
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Orville M. Gor-Ondiek, age 28, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 6, following an investigation into the Saturday, Sept. 27, crash on Main Street in Poughkeepsie, the city's police department said on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Police said Gor-Ondiek was behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck an adult female and an infant before fleeing the scene. Both victims sustained injuries, though police did not specify the extent of those injuries.

After an investigation, Gor-Ondiek was charged with second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment, along with other misdemeanors and traffic violations, according to police. 

He was processed at police headquarters and later remanded to the Dutchess County Jail following his arraignment. 

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE