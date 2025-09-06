‘High School Catfish’: The Netflix True-Crime Twist Everyone’s Talking About

Directed by Skye Borgman and released last week, the film explores the chilling real-life case of 13-year-old Lauryn Licari and her then-boyfriend, Owen, from Beal City, MI.

In October 2020 Lauryn and Owen began receiving bizarre texts from an unknown number. After a pause, the messages resumed in September 2021 — and this time, they didn’t stop.

For the next 15 months, Lauryn was bombarded daily with threats, harassment, and personal details no stranger could possibly know.

Parents were frantic. Friends grew suspicious. And a small-town high school turned into a pressure cooker of mistrust.

Tudum reports that Sheriff Mike Main’s investigation initially focused on Lauryn’s classmates, but every lead went cold — until Bay City police officer Bradley Peter teamed up with the FBI.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead.

All leads ultimately traced back to Lauryn’s mother, Kendra Licari, who used software to hide her real identity and location as she utilized multiple cellphone numbers to send heinous, threatening, and raunchy messages to Lauryn, Owen, and others, over the course of nearly two years.

She was charged with multiple offenses, including stalking a minor and obstruction of justice, and sentenced to 19 months in prison. By the time she was released, Netflix had already wrapped production — but Licari agreed to speak on camera.

At the end of the series, Licari opens up on camera, touching on her own trauma, including an assault that happened when she was about her daughter’s age.

It still is not immediately clear why Licari did what she did, no less to her own daughter, and Borgman told Tudum he’s not sure Licari herself fully knows why she did it.

Isabella County Prosecutor David Barberi told CBS affiliate Local 12 that he believes it may have been a case of “cyber Munchausen’s syndrome.”

“…this seems to be the type of behavior where you’re making somebody feel bad or need you in their life because of this behavior,” Barberi told the outlet.

The internet has been buzzing since the series dropped, with TikTok creators posting reenactments and online forums erupting with speculation.

As for Kendra and Lauryn? At the end of the series, Lauryn said she hopes her mom can get the help she needs and is open to seeing her "when the time is right.

"Being without that relationship is really hurting me. I think rebuilding our relationship will help both of us a lot. I love her more than anything."

