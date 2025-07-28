A Few Clouds 91°

SHARE

Hershey Wave Pool Drowning: Autopsy Reveals 9-Year-Old Sophia Subedi's Cause Of Death

The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office confirmed Monday, July 28, that Sophia Subedi, 9, of Harrisburg, died from freshwater drowning after being pulled from Hersheypark’s wave pool on Thursday, July 24.

Sophia Subedi and the waterpark at Hersheypark.&nbsp;

Sophia Subedi and the waterpark at Hersheypark. 

 Photo Credit: Hersheypark; Courtesy of Bhutanese Community in Harrisburg (overlay_
Sophia Subedi

Sophia Subedi

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bhutanese Community in Harrisburg
The waterpark at Hersheypark

The waterpark at Hersheypark

 Photo Credit: Hersheypark
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The coroner ruled the manner of death accidental and stated that Subedi did not suffer a medical event that caused the drowning.

Officials noted that, as the decedent was under 18 years old, identifying information would not typically be released. However, Sophia’s identity had already been confirmed publicly by her community.

The Bhutanese Community in Harrisburg continues to mourn her loss as police maintain their investigation into the tragedy.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help her family. Click here to donate. 

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE