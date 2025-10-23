Hershey Employee Claims They Were Suspended For Refusing To Escort Transgender Woman: Lawsuit

Jeriah Sellers, a Lebanon woman who works as a part-time concierge, filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Sellers alleges that the company discriminated against her based on her Christian faith after she declined to escort what she described as a “biological male” guest into the women’s locker room.

The guest was described in the filing as a “high-profile transgender political figure,” though not identified by name. Sellers said she informed her supervisor that doing so would violate her religious beliefs, and her supervisor initially agreed to have another staff member handle the request.

Days later, Sellers claims she was written up and suspended without pay by a corporate human resources representative, who allegedly told her, “Hershey wants you to leave your personal, religious, and political beliefs at the door,” according to the lawsuit.

The complaint accuses Hershey Entertainment and Resorts of violating the Civil Rights Act and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act by retaliating against her and failing to provide a reasonable religious accommodation.

“Therefore, it is a violation of Plaintiff’s religious beliefs to be present where males might change or to encourage, aid, or facilitate the entry of a biological male into a designated space where females undress without their consent, thereby subjecting those women to a sexually harassing environment where their privacy will be compromised,” the lawsuit reads.

In response, Hershey Entertainment and Resorts issued a statement challenging the allegations. The company said that while it does not comment on individual personnel matters, “there are clear differences between what has been reported and what was documented on our end.”

“No religious accommodation was requested before or during the spa service, and the team member did not indicate she could not assist the guest for religious reasons,” the company said, adding that Sellers still works there but has not filled out a religious accommodation form.

The lawsuit seeks damages for lost wages, emotional distress, and reputational harm.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.