Heroin Bust: Slumped Spring Valley Driver With 50 Bags Nabbed In NJ, Police Say

Luis R. Cruz Valenzuela, 31, was arrested on Friday, June 6 at 10:48 p.m., after a citizen reported an erratic driver on Lincoln Avenue near Wellesley Road, according to Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann.

Officer Nick Onove found the vehicle parked on Wellesley Road, and the driver, later identified as Cruz Valenzuela, was slumped forward inside the car and appeared to be asleep, the chief said.

The officer initiated a field contact and discovered the man had five bundles — 50 wax baggies — of heroin, police said.

Cruz Valenzuela was arrested and charged with possession of CDS – heroin and possession of narcotics paraphernalia, police said. He was also issued a motor vehicle summons for possession of CDS in a motor vehicle.

He was brought to Glen Rock Police Headquarters, processed, and released on his own recognizance. He’s due to appear before Central Judicial Processing at the Superior Court in Hackensack, authorities said.

