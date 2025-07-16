Here's Where Americans Report Most, Least 'Good Days' Each Year

A new national survey shows that the average American racks up 252 good days a year, but residents in certain states are reporting significantly more.

Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Icelandic Provisions, the annual Bowl Half Full report looked at how healthy habits, morning rituals and even food choices shape daily optimism.

Florida topped the list with an average of 276 good days annually, while at the opposite end, Connecticut, Kentucky and Vermont residents reported the fewest good days at 228 per year.

The survey of 5,000 Americans across all 50 states also explored what makes a day feel “good.”

Respondents said they can usually tell by 8:30 a.m. if they’re going to have a positive day, with 46 percent relying on morning routines to set the tone.

One respondent shared, “I always eat a high-protein breakfast and meditate as much as I can.” Another said, “I start the day with exercise, a good healthy breakfast and a great attitude.”

Healthy eating ranked high across the board: 93 percent of Americans said nourishing food plays a major role in how their day turns out, with high-protein options — such as yogurt, skyr, chicken and eggs — topping the list.

The study also tracked optimism trends, giving the nation an overall optimism score of 6.5 for 2025 — slightly below 2024’s 6.7. Still, 86 percent of Americans identify as “bowl half full” people, a mindset linked to more perseverance, preparation and, not surprisingly, more good days per year.

Mark Alexander, chief executive officer at Icelandic Provisions, summed it up: “This year’s report reminds us that optimism is more than a mindset — it’s a daily practice. As Icelandic tradition suggests, optimism isn’t just something you feel — it’s something you do.”

States with the most good days per year

No. 1: Florida — 276

Tied for No. 2: Delaware — 264

Tied for No. 2: Georgia — 264

Tied for No. 2: Hawaii — 264

Tied for No. 2: Idaho — 264

Tied for No. 2: Oregon — 264

States with the least good days per year

Tied for No. 1: Connecticut — 228

Tied for No. 1: Kentucky — 228

Tied for No. 1: Vermont — 228

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.