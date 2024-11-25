Here's What To Know Now About Food Illness Outbreaks, Recalls Ahead Of Thanksgiving

Federal authorities are now saying that all products linked to the outbreaks are off the shelves and products currently being sold are safe to eat.

After a deadly E. coli outbreak, a California-based company pulled bagged organic carrots from such popular retailers as Whole Foods, Walmart and Trader Joe's.

For the latest info from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), click here.

In a Listeria outbreak linked to meat and poultry products, 10 people were sickened in multiple states, including New York and New Jersey.

For info on that recall from the CDC, click here.

In a ground beef recall linked to E. coli, health officials say 15 people became sickened, and two were hospitalized.

View product labels of recalled products in this link from the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

