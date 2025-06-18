Severe Storms With Possible Isolated Tornadoes On Track For Northeast: Here's Timing, Track

Wednesday, June 18 started with heavy downpours as a system swept through parts of the Northeast just before daybreak.

The most potent storms will be in the afternoon and evening on Thursday, June 19, which is Juneteenth.

"The storms that become severe may be capable of producing damaging winds, lightning and torrential rainfall," the National Weather Service said, noting that isolated tornadoes are possible, especially in areas shown in orange in the second image above.

Due to high moisture levels in the atmosphere and saturated ground in certain areas, flash flooding presents a significant threat to property, AccuWeather says.

As storms develop or approach major metropolitan areas, expect increased airline delays and ground stops.

Motorists should be ready for delays on highways due to reduced visibility and water accumulation in poorly draining areas.

After the system pushes out, it will be sunny and warm on Friday, June 20, with dry conditions continuing through the weekend.

The summer solstice arrives at 10:41 p.m. Friday. Almost as if on cue, the first stretch of prolonged hot, humid weather will soon follow. It's due to arrive Sunday, June 22, and last through at least the middle of next week. (Click on the third image above.)

The hottest days of the stretch are expected to be Monday, June 23, and Tuesday, June 24.

"Lows at night may not offer much relief with high humidity persisting," according to the National Weather Service.

