Here's Timing, Projected Snowfall Totals For System On Track For Northeast

A quick-moving storm on track for this week will bring accumulating snowfall to much of the Northeast.

A widespread 1 to 3 inches of snowfall is expected in locations in the lightest shade of blue, with areas farther inland expected to see 3 to 6 inches.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
According to the National Weather Service, the Alberta Clipper system's time frame is Wednesday night, Dec. 4, to Thursday, Dec. 5.

After forming in Alberta, Canada, on Sunday, Dec. 1, it will travel near Lake Superior from Monday, Dec. 2 to Tuesday, Dec. 3 before pivoting east, AccuWeather says.

In locations in the lightest shade of blue in the image above from AccuWeather, a widespread 1 to 3 inches of snowfall is expected, with areas farther inland expected to see 3 to 6 inches.

Some spots (shown in the darkest shade of blue), including parts of northern New York and southwestern Pennsylvania, could see 6 inches to a foot.

The days leading up to the arrival of the system will be brisk.

High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-30s, with wind gusts of 20 miles per hour or more making it feel colder. There will be a mix of sun and clouds.

Monday will be mostly sunny, with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s and strong winds.

It will remain cool and dry on Tuesday with mainly sunny skies.

After a partly sunny start, clouds will increase during the day on Wednesday. Widespread snow showers will arrive after nightfall as the system moves from west to east.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

