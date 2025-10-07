Here's Timing For Soaking Rain, Dramatic Drop In Temperatures As Cold Front Approaches

On Tuesday, Oct. 7, expect a partly sunny and unseasonably warm day before clouds thicken and showers develop toward evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain will overspread the region at night, with some rumbles of thunder possible.

Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms continue through the morning commute on Wednesday, Oct. 8, before tapering around midday. Winds could gust as high as 20 to 25 mph during that time.

Rainfall totals of between one-half and three-quarters of an inch are likely, with locally higher amounts under any heavier downpours.

Brief, heavy rain may lead to ponding on roads and minor flooding in poor-drainage and urban spots. Plan for slower travel, reduced visibility, and slick roads late tonight into the Wednesday morning commute.

"The incoming front is expected to bring beneficial rain across many of the drought-stricken areas across the Midwest and Northeast," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. "However, it will not be enough to erase the drought conditions."

Behind the front, a north wind around 10 mph with gusts near 20 mph will usher in much cooler, drier air Wednesday night. By Thursday, Oct. 9, sunshine returns along with brisk breezes and a more seasonable feel.

The front also ends the heat spike. Highs Tuesday along the I-95 corridor and much of the East can challenge daily records and run about 15 to 25 degrees above early October averages, potentially marking the last eighty-degree readings until spring.

As the front pushes through, temperatures will fall by as much as 20 degrees over a day or two from the Midwest to the Northeast, settling into the 50s, 60s, and lower 70s for the latter half of the week.

