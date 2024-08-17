Here's Timing For Severe Thunderstorms With Drenching Downpours That Could Cause Flooding

Areas in the darkest shade of green in the first image above from AccuWeather.com are expected to see the heaviest rainfall in the afternoon and evening on Sunday, Aug. 18.

The National Weather Service said flash flooding may be possible due to the locally heavy rain, noting rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour are possible in some spots.

Hurricane Ernesto made landfall on Bermuda just before daybreak on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Strong winds, dangerous storm surges, and life-threatening flooding are expected to continue in Bermuda during the day.

Though Ernesto's projected path takes it hundreds of miles from the East Coast, dangerous rip currents and rough surf are expected in the coastal areas marked in red in the second image above through early next week.

The weekend's first half will be cloudy, with a high temperature of around 80 degrees on Saturday. Afternoon and evening showers are possible.

The chance for showers will continue overnight, with thunderstorms also possible.

The storm change will then increase starting early in the afternoon Sunday on another mostly cloudy day with a high temperature again around 80 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms will continue Sunday night and during the day on Monday, Aug. 19, which will start off with patchy morning fog.

More storms are possible Monday night into Tuesday, Aug. 20. There will be gradual clearing Tuesday and skies will become partly sunny. The high temperature will be in the low 70s.

The outlook for Wednesday, Aug. 21 calls for mostly sunny skies and a high in the low to mid-70s.

