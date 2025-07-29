Here's Timing For Severe Storms That Will Break Heat Dome: 5-Day Forecast

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 30.

During that stretch, the heat index (the combination of the temperature and humidity) will reach 100 degrees or more.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the National Weather Service says.

It will be hazy, hot, and humid with plenty of sun through midweek.

A cold front from the Midwest will then move south and eastward late on Wednesday, leading to storms, some of which are expected to be severe, with wind gusts between 55 and 65 miles per hour and drenching downpours that could cause flash flooding.

There will be a dramatic change in conditions on Thursday, July 31, as the passage of the frontal system ushers in more comfortable air. Daytime highs on Thursday will range from the mid 70s to low 80s, with more clouds than sun.

The risk of severe weather will continue for parts of the mid-Atlantic on Thursday, as the risk shifts southward to include the Carolinas, according to AccuWeather.

Friday, Aug. 1, will be mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures generally in the mid 70s. Scattered showers are possible, mainly in the afternoon.

The outlook for Saturday, Aug. 2, calls for sunny skies with a high temperature around 80 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.