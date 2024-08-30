Here's Timing For Separate Chances Of Showers, Storms Over Labor Day Weekend

Precipitation is possible over a broad area, including the entire Northeast, for the first two days of the long weekend. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

The first round of showers and storms is expected on Saturday, Aug. 31.

According to the National Weather Service, the window for storms is from the early afternoon into the early overnight hours of Sunday, Sept. 1.

Showers will be likely Saturday night.

It will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

After a cloudy start on Sunday, skies will become partly to mostly sunny, and high temperatures will be in the low 80s.

There could be scattered afternoon thunderstorms before skies clear at night.

Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 2, will be mostly sunny, with high temperatures in the mid-70s and comfortable conditions for the unofficial end of summer. (See the second image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Look for more of the same on Tuesday, Sept. 3, with plenty of sunshine and temps in the low to mid-70s.

