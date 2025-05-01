Fair 63°

Here's Timing For Massive System Packed With Strong Storms

A massive, slow-moving system with scattered severe thunderstorms will usher in an unsettled stretch that will linger into next week.

A look at the sprawling system stretching from Texas to the Northeast.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
It will remain damp with showers and scattered storms on Saturday, May 3.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
It's on track to hit the East Coast overnight Thursday, May 1 into Friday morning, May 2, the National Weather Service says.

The chance for showers and scattered storms will extend through both Saturday, May 3, and Sunday, May 4, as the system is expected to stall.

"Instead of the front pressing steadily offshore this weekend, it will slow and stall near the Appalachians," according to AccuWeather. "That will set the stage for clouds, areas of rain and embedded thunderstorms over a large part of the Northeast, part of the Midwest and the Southeast.

"Many areas are likely to experience a thorough soaking, and there is the potential for an inch or more of rain in some locations."

Storms are most likely Friday afternoon into Friday night, with warm air fueling the system.

