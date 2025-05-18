Here's Percentage Of People Who Say They'd Dump Partner To Add Years To Their Dog's Life

According to a new nationwide survey, some dog owners would go further than you might expect.

The survey, commissioned by pet nutrition and wellness company Spot & Tango and conducted by Talker Research, polled 1,900 US dog owners.

It found that one in seven said they’d break up with their partner or spouse if it meant adding years to their dog’s life.

Millennials were most likely to say goodbye to love for loyalty, leading the pack at 16 percent.

When it comes to sacrifices, the poll found that many dog lovers would give up their own favorite indulgences if it meant extending their pet’s life by three years.

Among Gen Zers, 43 percent said they’d give up their favorite meals, while 41 percent of millennials and 42 percent of Gen Xers said they’d part with coffee.

Baby boomers, meanwhile, were most willing to endure every movie and show being spoiled for them — 42 percent said they'd take that hit for their dog.

Across all age groups, owners expressed deep emotional and lifestyle investment in their dogs' well-being:

52 percent said their dog’s health is just as important as their own

41 percent said their dog’s health is even more important

50 percent would clone their dog if they could

10 percent said there’s “no limit” to what they’d pay for their dog’s health

Among Gen Zers, that figure jumped to 74 percent when asked about cloning

When asked what they’d do to help their dog live longer, owners cited better nutrition, more exercise, and routine health improvements:

64 percent said they’d improve their dog’s diet

58 percent said they’d increase walks

56 percent said they’d use supplements

42 percent said they’d prioritize dental care

Nearly all owners — 96 percent — said they’d be willing to pay more per meal for higher-quality dog food. Among them, Gen Z again led the way, with 31 percent saying they’d spend over $10 per meal.

That compared to 21 percent of millennials, 20 percent of Gen Xers, and 11 percent of baby boomers.

The bond between humans and their dogs also goes beyond diet and dollars.

According to the survey, dog owners on average snuggle or kiss their dog six times a day, and 64 percent say “I love you” to their dog regularly.

Over half let their dogs sleep in bed with them or provide multiple beds and toys. Half also schedule frequent play breaks.

Watching TV together topped the list of shared activities across generations — with 69 to 70 percent of millennials, Gen Xers, and baby boomers saying it’s their go-to pastime. Gen Zers stood out by ranking “eating meals at the same time as their dog” as their favorite shared experience.

