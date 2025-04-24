Here's Percentage Of Americans Who Approve Of Trump's Handling Of Economy: New Poll

Just 37 percent of respondents said they support Trump’s approach to economic issues, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday, April 23.

That marks a sharp drop from the 42 percent approval rating measured shortly after his Monday, Jan. 20 inauguration, and the lowest economic approval level Trump has recorded in either term.

The survey highlights growing unease over Trump’s aggressive economic strategy, which has included launching new trade battles through tariffs on key US trading partners and publicly pressuring the Federal Reserve to align with his policy goals.

Those moves have contributed to market volatility, including what analysts call the worst financial selloff since the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic five years ago.

While most Republicans continue to back Trump, the poll shows that concerns about the economy cut across party lines.

About 56 percent of those surveyed — including one in four Republicans — described Trump’s economic moves as “too erratic.” And three out of four respondents said they fear a recession is looming.

The six-day poll, which surveyed 4,306 US adults between Wednesday, April 16 and Monday, April 21, also asked Americans which issues worry them most.

Inflation and the cost of living topped the list, with 87 percent and 86 percent of respondents, respectively, saying they are concerned about those problems.

Other key worries include:

Growing US debt (79 percent)

The future of Social Security (77 percent)

Crime (76 percent)

A potential recession (76 percent)

Stock market instability (67 percent)

Unauthorized immigration (65 percent)

The poll carries a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

