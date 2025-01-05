Mostly Cloudy 28°

Here's Latest Snowfall Projection Map As Major Winter Storm Nears East Coast

A massive cross-country storm affecting a dozen states is nearing the East Coast, bringing new projections for precipitation timing and snowfall accumulation. Some areas in the Northeast could see up to a foot of snow.

The bulk of the snowfall from the storm will be in the southernmost parts of the Northeast, but areas as far north as New York City, Long Island, the lower Hudson Valley, and coastal Connecticut could see a trace to 2 inches of accumulation.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Between 6 to 12 inches of snowfall is predicted in locations in the darkest shade of blue, with 1 to 3 inches in the lightest shade and 3 to 6 inches forecast in the next shade of blue.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi

The storm's time frame is overnight Sunday, Jan. 5, through Monday evening, Jan. 6. The heaviest snowfall is expected in southernmost areas, including Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service.

Central and Southern New Jersey/Southern Pennsylvania: 3 to 6 inches of snow.

Northern New Jersey, New York City, Long Island, Lower Hudson Valley, and Coastal Connecticut: A trace to 2 inches of accumulation, mainly before early afternoon Monday.

For precipitation types by region, see the first image above from AccuWeather.

Meteorologists are emphasizing the dual threats of snow and ice accumulation, which could cause significant disruptions

“Some places will have snow and ice then switch back to snow," said AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin. "That’s a bad combination. Heavy snow and ice accretion can bring down tree limbs and power lines."

The latest snowfall projections are shown in the second image above:

  • Darkest Shade of Blue: 6 to 12 inches.
  • Next Shade of Blue: 3 to 6 inches.
  • Lightest Shade of Blue: 1 to 3 inches.

"It will be very cold after this storm," DePodwin added. "This could lead to slower clean-up from the storm."

Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

