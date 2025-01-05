Here's Latest Snowfall Projection Map As Major Winter Storm Nears East Coast

The storm's time frame is overnight Sunday, Jan. 5, through Monday evening, Jan. 6. The heaviest snowfall is expected in southernmost areas, including Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service.

Central and Southern New Jersey/Southern Pennsylvania: 3 to 6 inches of snow.

Northern New Jersey, New York City, Long Island, Lower Hudson Valley, and Coastal Connecticut: A trace to 2 inches of accumulation, mainly before early afternoon Monday.

For precipitation types by region, see the first image above from AccuWeather.

Meteorologists are emphasizing the dual threats of snow and ice accumulation, which could cause significant disruptions

“Some places will have snow and ice then switch back to snow," said AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin. "That’s a bad combination. Heavy snow and ice accretion can bring down tree limbs and power lines."

The latest snowfall projections are shown in the second image above:

Darkest Shade of Blue: 6 to 12 inches.

6 to 12 inches. Next Shade of Blue: 3 to 6 inches.

3 to 6 inches. Lightest Shade of Blue: 1 to 3 inches.

"It will be very cold after this storm," DePodwin added. "This could lead to slower clean-up from the storm."

