Here's How You Can Get Amazon Prime Settlement Refund

The Federal Trade Commission’s record settlement with Amazon has set up automatic refunds for many customers and a claims process for others.

The FTC estimates about 35 million customers were harmed by Amazon’s deceptive Prime sign‑up and cancellation practices and could be eligible for refunds, according to CNN and the agency’s order.

Who's Eligible

You enrolled in Amazon Prime in the US between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025, especially through a “challenged enrollment flow” such as the Universal Prime Decision Page, the Shipping Option Select Page, Prime Video, or Single‑Page Checkout.

You tried to cancel Prime during that period but could not complete the process.

How Much, When You Will Be Paid

Automatic refunds: If you used no more than three Prime benefits in the first year after enrolling and signed up through a challenged flow, Amazon will send you an automatic refund for up to the total Prime fees you paid, capped at $51.

Automatic payments come first and must be issued within 90 days of the court‑approved FTC order.

Claims refunds: Others who may qualify will receive a claims form from Amazon. You will have 180 days to file once notified. Refunds are capped at $51. Payments will be made in two waves, with automatic payouts issued first.

How To File A Claim

A public claims website is not live yet. When it is available, the FTC says links will appear on amazon.com and the Amazon Prime page in the app.

Do not click unsolicited links or provide account details to anyone claiming to process your refund.

Settlement Summary

The FTC secured a historic $2.5 billion order requiring Amazon to pay a $1 billion civil penalty and $1.5 billion in consumer refunds, and to overhaul Prime sign‑up and cancellation.

Amazon must add a clear “decline Prime” option, disclose key terms up front (cost, renewal, charge dates, and cancellation), let customers cancel using the same easy method they used to enroll, and fund an independent monitor to oversee redress distribution.

The Commission approved the order 3‑0 and filed it in the US District Court for the Western District of Washington.

What Amazon Says

Amazon’s statement: "Amazon and our executives have always followed the law and this settlement allows us to move forward and focus on innovating for customers.

"We work incredibly hard to make it clear and simple for customers to both sign up or cancel their Prime membership, and to offer substantial value for our many millions of loyal Prime members around the world. We will continue to do so, and look forward to what we’ll deliver for Prime members in the coming years."

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.