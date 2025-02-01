Mostly Cloudy 33°

Here’s How To Watch Punxsutawney Phil’s 2025 Groundhog Day Prediction

Punxsutawney Phil is set to make his 139th annual weather prediction on Sunday, Feb. 2, and you don’t have to be at Gobbler’s Knob to watch the moment unfold. Whether you’re hoping for an early spring or preparing for six more weeks of winter, here’s how to catch the legendary groundhog live.

Jeff Lundy and Punxsutawney Phil in 2021.

 Photo Credit: Facebook (Punxsutawney Phil)
Punxsutawney Phil's wife Phyllis and their twins: Sunny and Shadow, whose names were revealed on Mother's Day 2024.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Punxsutawney Phil @punxsyphil.innercircle
Punxsutawney Phil

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Chris Flook
Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil

 Photo Credit: VistaPA.com
Punxsutawney Phil verses PETA's "Weather Reveal Cake"

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Chris Flook (left); PETA (right)
Jillian Pikora
Poll
🐾 PETA says it’s time for Punxsutawney Phil to retire and is offering a vegan cake alternative for Groundhog Day predictions. The Groundhog Club says Phil’s fans wouldn’t stand for it. What do YOU think? Vote below! 🌤️
Current Results

🐾 PETA says it’s time for Punxsutawney Phil to retire and is offering a vegan cake alternative for Groundhog Day predictions. The Groundhog Club says Phil’s fans wouldn’t stand for it. What do YOU think? Vote below! 🌤️

  • Yes – Let Phil live in peace! 🎂 Bring on the ‘Weather Reveal’ cake!
    10%
  • No – Phil is a tradition, and we love him! 🦫
    83%
  • Maybe – Replace him with a human or another creative idea. 🤔
    7%

📺 Watch Live Online

Can’t make it to Punxsutawney? No problem! The event will be live-streamed across multiple platforms:

Visit PA Live Stream

PAcast

Facebook Live (7:15 AM)

YouTube Live (7:15 AM)

Instagram Live (7:15 AM)

Will Phil see his shadow? Find out live!

