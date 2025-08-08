Here's How To Score A Free Whopper At Burger King This Week

The fast-food giant is giving away free Whopper burgers every day through Monday, Aug. 11, as part of a special anniversary promotion with Walmart+.

The deal, which began on Tuesday, Aug. 5, marks one year since Burger King’s partnership with Walmart+.

To qualify, customers must be members of both Walmart+ and Burger King’s Royal Perks rewards program, and link their accounts.

Each day, with any $1 purchase, members can redeem one free original Whopper at participating locations.

The offer excludes the new BBQ Brisket Whopper and other specialty flame-grilled burgers, and is limited to one redemption per account daily.

To claim the free burger, users need to find the daily six-digit “My Code” in their Burger King account and enter it when placing an order via the app or website.

The promotion coincides with Burger King’s launch of the BBQ Brisket Whopper, the first burger in its “Whopper by You” menu innovation program.

The new sandwich, featuring slow-cooked brisket and golden BBQ sauce, is available for a limited time. Under the “Whopper by You” campaign, customers can submit their own Whopper ideas for a chance to see them featured on the menu.

