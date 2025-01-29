Helicopter Crashes Into Small Plane Mid-Air Over DC: Officials

American Airlines confirmed the 60-person plane was their flight from Wichita, Kansas. It was reportedly minutes from touching down at Reagan National Airport when the crash happened at 8:53 p.m., officials said.

All flights at Reagan Airport were halted as emergency crews rushed to the scene.

A search and rescue operation was underway as of 10 p.m., the DC Police Department said. There were no confirmed reports of injuries or fatalities as of press time.

The EarthCam livestream shows a major emergency response.

Following the crash, some flights heading to Reagan National Airport were diverted to Dulles Airport, according to WMATA head Randy Clarke.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation

Some elected officials, including President Donald Trump, took to social media to share their sentiments following the crash.

"I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport," Trump stated. "May God Bless their souls.

"Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.”

