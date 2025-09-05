Overcast 70°

SHARE

Damaging Thunderstorms To Rattle Northeast With 55–75 MPH Gusts: Here's Timing

A fresh burst of thunderstorms is poised to flare across the Northeast, packing torrential rain, damaging winds and hail, and the timing could hit right when weekend plans kick off.

A look at the broad area where there will be thunderstorms from the afternoon into the evening on Saturday, Sept. 6.

A look at the broad area where there will be thunderstorms from the afternoon into the evening on Saturday, Sept. 6.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

As the next cool front slides southeast across the Midwest on Friday, Sept. 5, showers and storms will develop along and ahead of it. Pockets of warm, humid air surging north will help fuel stronger cells with downpours and gusty winds.

After a round of showers moves through the Appalachians late Friday night into Saturday morning, Sept. 6, daytime heating will juice up the atmosphere. 

That will set the stage for numerous thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening along much of the Atlantic Seaboard, the National Weather Service says.

The greatest risk for severe weather — including wind gusts of 55–75 mph, hail and flooding downpours — stretches from southern New Hampshire to northern Georgia, according to AccuWeather

While the overall tornado risk is low, a brief, isolated tornado can’t be ruled out with any severe storm.

Travelers along the I-95 corridor Saturday afternoon and evening should plan for delays from heavy rain and lightning. Air travel may also be affected at major hubs from Boston and New York City to Washington, DC, with possible ripple effects to Charlotte and Atlanta.

If you have outdoor plans, be ready to move indoors quickly as storms approach.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE